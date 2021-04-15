Cypress Capital Group Has $3.72 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $646.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.12 and a 200-day moving average of $489.75. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.60.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

