Cypress Capital Group Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

DG traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,440. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.