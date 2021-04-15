Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 175.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 273,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $204.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

