Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,173 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.66. 90,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

