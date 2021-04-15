Cypress Capital Group Purchases 2,808 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 767,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

