Cypress Capital Group Purchases 8,259 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Intel by 57.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 104,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 80.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 255,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 461,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 15.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 705,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.