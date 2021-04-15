Cypress Capital Group Purchases 903 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.94. 23,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.