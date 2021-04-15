Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

