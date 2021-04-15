Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.88 on Thursday, reaching $386.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,508. The stock has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

