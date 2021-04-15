Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.43.

UNH stock traded up $12.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $270.68 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

