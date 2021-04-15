Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 50,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,063. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

