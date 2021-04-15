Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,053 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $255.58. 91,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,675. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,157,054. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

