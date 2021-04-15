Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,245 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.26. 108,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,774. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $215.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

