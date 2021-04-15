Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,462 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 108.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.99. 307,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

