Cypress Capital Group Sells 424 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.50. 58,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

