Cypress Capital Group Sells 4,533 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

