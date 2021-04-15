Cypress Capital Group Takes $2.07 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

