DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.88 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, DAD has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $55.88 million and $2.28 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

