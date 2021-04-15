DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Reaches Market Cap of $20.04 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,942,748 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

