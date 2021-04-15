Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DIFTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 17,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

