Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.31 and a 200-day moving average of $227.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

