Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.61

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €54.61 ($64.25) and traded as high as €59.95 ($70.53). Danone shares last traded at €59.37 ($69.85), with a volume of 1,439,434 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.38 ($71.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

