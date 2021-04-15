DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $263.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $920.77 or 0.01456612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00610880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.