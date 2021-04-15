Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in March

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

DRI stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.17. 1,453,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

