Darwinia Network (RING) Market Cap Tops $91.68 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Network has a total market capitalization of $91.68 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Darwinia Network

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,042,887,696 coins and its circulating supply is 469,825,859 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

