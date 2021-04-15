Dash (DASH) Tops One Day Volume of $1.24 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Dash has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $328.08 or 0.00517833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.85 or 0.03513264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,079,751 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

