DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.78 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. DATA has a market cap of $33.78 million and $12.08 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 101.4% against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

