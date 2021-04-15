Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,107.30 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $1,105,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $821,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,964.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,702 shares of company stock valued at $204,993,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

