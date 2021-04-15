Datamine Trading Up 271.9% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 271.9% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $234,479.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

