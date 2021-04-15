Datarius Credit 1-Day Volume Reaches $189.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $128,544.66 and approximately $189.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

