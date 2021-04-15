David E. Shaw Sells 45,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $3,522,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.36. 499,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,455. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.