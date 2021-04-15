Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.45. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 40,206 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

