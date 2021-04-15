Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.45. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 40,206 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
