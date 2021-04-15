DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.49

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 28905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $3.4633 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

