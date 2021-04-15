DDKoin Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $35,563.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

