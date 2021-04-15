De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.24

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.24 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 184.20 ($2.41). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.39), with a volume of 1,153,741 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £356.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.24.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

