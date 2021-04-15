DEAPcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.65 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $1.35 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00065581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00728095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.