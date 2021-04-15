Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 501,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 299,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

