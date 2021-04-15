DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,133.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 208.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $14,133.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00016788 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,460,485 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

