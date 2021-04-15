Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,665 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

DE opened at $381.50 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

