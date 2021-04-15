DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $956,657.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $956,657.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,742 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

