Defis Network (DFS) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Defis Network coin can now be purchased for $10.96 or 0.00017461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $472,533.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Defis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.