DeGate Reaches Market Cap of $21.66 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. DeGate has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $313,339.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

