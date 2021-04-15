DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $45,289,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

