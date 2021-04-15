DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 11,764 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 620,187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 613,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 769.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 434,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 711,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.