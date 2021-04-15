DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 16,800 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

