DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,970 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

