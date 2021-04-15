DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 496 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $189.82 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

