DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,535 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

