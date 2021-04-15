DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 45,000 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.