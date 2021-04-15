DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

